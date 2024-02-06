The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Raised by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hershey comprises approximately 2.8% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $194.44. 547,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,880. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.10.

Read Our Latest Report on HSY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.