The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Windle Wealth LLC

Windle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.6% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,156,000 after buying an additional 92,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.99. 406,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $362.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.