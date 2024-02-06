The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $355.94. 513,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,906. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $362.96. The company has a market capitalization of $354.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

