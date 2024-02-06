The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $26,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 233.3% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.
Kraft Heinz Price Performance
Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74.
In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
About Kraft Heinz
The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.
