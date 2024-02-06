The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.6% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,072,000 after acquiring an additional 817,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after acquiring an additional 510,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,658 shares of company stock worth $42,921,732 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,241,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,241,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.72. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $159.60. The company has a market cap of $373.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

