The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,637,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255,891. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $159.60. The company has a market capitalization of $373.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,658 shares of company stock worth $42,921,732. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

