The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,559 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 55,289 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,244,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,905 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,878 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 35.5% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

TJX opened at $96.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $98.05.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

