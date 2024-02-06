The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,244,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $288,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $96.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

