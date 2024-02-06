Thomas H Lee Partners LP Lowers Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Thomas H Lee Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,921,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,657,926 shares during the period. Dun & Bradstreet accounts for approximately 34.8% of Thomas H Lee Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Thomas H Lee Partners LP owned approximately 8.18% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $358,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 55.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,699,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,963,000 after buying an additional 962,045 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,527,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009,051 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 482,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.48.

Shares of DNB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,680. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -186.50, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.20. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

