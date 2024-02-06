Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Timbercreek Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

TF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research set a C$9.67 price objective on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

TF stock opened at C$7.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.66. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$5.74 and a 1-year high of C$8.35. The stock has a market cap of C$589.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Timbercreek Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. This is a boost from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.