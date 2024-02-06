TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY) Shares Purchased by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.10% of TLGY Acquisition worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in TLGY Acquisition by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLGY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00.

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

