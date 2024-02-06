Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Cut to C$16.75

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Total Energy Services stock traded down C$0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.24. 63,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,158. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.81. The stock has a market cap of C$369.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$7.36 and a 12 month high of C$10.40.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$232.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.50 million. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post 2.0313152 EPS for the current year.

About Total Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.