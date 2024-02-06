Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Cut to C$16.75

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.28% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
Total Energy Services Stock Performance
Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$232.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.50 million. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post 2.0313152 EPS for the current year.
About Total Energy Services
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
