Total Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 273.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,270,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325,236 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

