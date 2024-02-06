TotalEnergies (TTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect TotalEnergies to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.6 %

TTE stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.90. The company had a trading volume of 206,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,367. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.14. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

