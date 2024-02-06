TotalEnergies (TTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect TotalEnergies to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter.
TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.6 %
TTE stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.90. The company had a trading volume of 206,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,367. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.14. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on TTE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Spotify stock: Reversal gains momentum with higher highs in sight
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Alphabet triggers a sell-the-news reaction: Time to buy the dip?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Is Humana’s pain HCA Healthcare’s gain?
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.