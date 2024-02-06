Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Stephens

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stephens from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

NYSE:TT traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $270.60. 184,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $278.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.73. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

