Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.18. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

