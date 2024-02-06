Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Trading Down 6.7 %

Trevena stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.18. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.28.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trevena by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $808,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

