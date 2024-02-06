Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity at Trimble

Institutional Trading of Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,628 shares of company stock valued at $616,775 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 111,511 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 54,136 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Trimble by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $51.64 on Thursday. Trimble has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

