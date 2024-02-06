Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Stock Performance
TRIB opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.31. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
