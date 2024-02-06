Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

TRIB opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.31. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.