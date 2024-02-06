TTM Technologies (TTMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect TTM Technologies to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTMI

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Read More

