Twin Disc (TWIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twin Disc Trading Down 4.0 %

Twin Disc stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

(Get Free Report)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.