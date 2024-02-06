Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.

TSN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

