U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,874,000 after buying an additional 1,410,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,120,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,859,000 after buying an additional 1,610,004 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $9,805,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 373,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.13. 3,381,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,632,925. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

