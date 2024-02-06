U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410,324 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $286,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

USB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,575,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

