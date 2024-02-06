UBS Group Lowers KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $63.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.71.

NYSE KBR opened at $52.53 on Friday. KBR has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of KBR by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in KBR by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in KBR by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 352,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after buying an additional 149,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

