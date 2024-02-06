UBS Group Raises Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $448.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $413.00 to $448.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RACE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $337.00.

RACE opened at $371.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.97 and its 200 day moving average is $327.03. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $252.17 and a 12-month high of $391.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

