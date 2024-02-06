Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,929 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,579,000 after buying an additional 281,621 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 7.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,556,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,415,000 after purchasing an additional 605,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,671,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 62.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,291,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,096 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,704,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 381,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

