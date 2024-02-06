Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) is Windle Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Windle Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises approximately 4.4% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 12.3% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 74.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 6.7% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 11.3% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 74,539 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.67. 880,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,162. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Analysis on UL

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.