Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) is Windle Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Windle Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises approximately 4.4% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 12.3% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 74.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 6.7% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 11.3% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 74,539 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Unilever Price Performance
Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.67. 880,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,162. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on UL
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Peloton stock backpedals to a new low as shorts win
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Palantir stock pops 20% and continues to silence skeptics
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.