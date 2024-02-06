Universal (NYSE:UVV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Universal has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80.

In related news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $107,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,820,000 after buying an additional 35,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,869,000 after buying an additional 28,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,361,000 after buying an additional 48,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Universal by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal by 21.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,139,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,800,000 after buying an additional 203,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

