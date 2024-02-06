UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Stake Raised by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of UWM worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Stock Performance

UWMC traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 202,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,991. The firm has a market cap of $640.57 million, a PE ratio of 96.43 and a beta of 1.62. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $677.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.80 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 571.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

