Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $7.72

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $8.10. Valneva shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 372 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
Valneva Price Performance
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Valneva had a negative net margin of 51.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Valneva SE will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Valneva
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
