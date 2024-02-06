Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 294,631 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,115,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 294,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.60% of Guidewire Software worth $190,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $113.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,090. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWRE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.36.

View Our Latest Report on GWRE

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total value of $119,077.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,410 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,599 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.