Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,053,995 shares during the quarter. Gold Fields makes up about 1.1% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 5.17% of Gold Fields worth $501,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,262,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Gold Fields by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,617,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 183,883 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. 818,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,128,226. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GFI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

