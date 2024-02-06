Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.49% of Synopsys worth $339,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after buying an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Synopsys by 15.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2,262.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 757,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 725,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $11.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $547.54. The stock had a trading volume of 337,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,628. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.97 and a twelve month high of $573.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $529.33 and its 200 day moving average is $490.21.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

