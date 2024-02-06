Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,989,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 176,722 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up approximately 2.3% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 4.16% of Franco-Nevada worth $1,066,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,703. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.04. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.