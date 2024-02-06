Van ECK Associates Corp Has $216.99 Million Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,467,733 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,159 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $216,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 24,960.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,270 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at about $77,000.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 96,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

