Van ECK Associates Corp Has $266.28 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,709,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,991 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $266,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average of $68.53. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

