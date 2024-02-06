Van ECK Associates Corp Has $284.40 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,988 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.37% of Masco worth $284,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 48.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,716,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,883,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,251,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,795,000 after buying an additional 847,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.48. The company had a trading volume of 240,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,159. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $69.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

