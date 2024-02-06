Van ECK Associates Corp Has $290.23 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,103,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156,106 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.20% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $290,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WFC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.55. 4,813,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,146,799. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

