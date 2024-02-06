Van ECK Associates Corp Has $294.47 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Veeva Systems worth $294,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,754,000 after acquiring an additional 306,477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323,959 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,731,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VEEV traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.20. 143,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,008. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $225.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.