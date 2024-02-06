Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,491,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,638,481 shares during the period. Alamos Gold accounts for approximately 1.3% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 12.74% of Alamos Gold worth $570,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGI traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $12.56. 595,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,846. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

