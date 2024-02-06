Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,047,811 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047,811 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 3.05% of Etsy worth $235,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 10,070.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,492,000 after buying an additional 1,480,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,861,000 after purchasing an additional 558,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,556,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.94. The company had a trading volume of 555,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,938. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $145.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.44. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.96.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

