Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366,106 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises about 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Corteva worth $391,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after acquiring an additional 68,593 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 413.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,889,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,810 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.84.

Corteva Trading Up 0.3 %

CTVA traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.97. The company had a trading volume of 978,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,953. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.