Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,944,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,654 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.53% of 3M worth $275,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.52. 1,142,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,875. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $117.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.97. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

