Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 327,016 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 327,016 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.29% of Domino’s Pizza worth $170,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,464.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 18,032 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,549,000 after buying an additional 68,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE:DPZ traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $423.94. The stock had a trading volume of 166,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,097. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.36. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $439.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

