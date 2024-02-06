Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.08% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

BATS ESGV traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.01. 181,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

