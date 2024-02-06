Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $330.20

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $330.20 and last traded at $329.03, with a volume of 115276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $329.04.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

