Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.60. 907,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,358. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.71.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
