Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,794.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 82,646 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average is $73.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

