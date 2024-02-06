Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Holdings Increased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 170,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,539. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.62. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.57 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8644 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

